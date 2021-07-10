Fans animate unfinished last episode of Dungeons and Dragons cartoon

The Dungeons & Dragons cartoon brought a new level of complexity and maturity to 1980s kids' TV, but was cancelled midway through its third season. This left our young heroes' quest to return home to Earth unfulfilled—until now. Working from the script of the unanimated season finale, dedicated fans have animated the whole thing [h/t Leicester]. It's a remarkable effort, convincingly put together using character cycles carefully marqueed from earlier episodes, new backgrounds and scenes, and original voice acting, with actress Katie Leigh returning to voice Shiela the thief.

If there are some shortcomings—Peter Cullen (Venger) is perhaps the most irreplaceable voice on Earth—it hardly matters. Watching it was like closing a book left open on the second-last page since I was eight years old.