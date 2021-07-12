Build your own LED-infused Back to the Future Flux Capacitor with this kit

Look, 1.21 gigawatts of power is nothing to mess with lightly. Screw something up and you could easily throw yourself back in time 30 years, mess up your parents' first date, and inadvertently wipe yourself out of the timeline forever. 1.21 gigawatts ain't nothing to play with. Ever. Until now, that is…

Beyond a massively tricked-out DeLorean, there's nothing that screams Back to the Future like the core of the Hollywood classic's time-travel logic, Doc Brown's massively powerful, highly technical, yet completely incomprehensible flux capacitor. But dang, it was one cool little piece of tech. Now, fans can recreate that seminal piece of film history for themselves with this fun Flux Capacitor with Animated LED Lights kit from the fine folks at Brickstuff.

And just like Doc Brown himself, the flux capacitor doesn't just slide out of a box fully formed. Amazon wasn't even invented yet, future boy! No, this flux capacitor has to be assembled yourself using 18 genuine LEGO bricks to construct this mini-replica. Heavy, huh?

Of course, a flux capacitor is cool and all, but just like any piece of futuristic time-travel tech, it's the lights that really seal the deal. This set comes with full instructions and all the equipment needed to build working LED lights into your central power hub.

In addition to the bricks, the kit comes with a pre-assembled flexible circuit board with LED lights and a working battery pack with a handy on/off switch, making it easy to assemble your time travel centerpiece. Just pop in a pair of AA batteries, watch the lights spring to life, then rig up your Toyota to slingshot you back to the heyday of the 1990s. But if you get caught doing 88 MPH trying to get yourself there, don't blame us. That kind of speeding is super, super dangerous, man.

The Flux Capacitor with Animated LED Lights Kit is not available at either the Twin Pines or Lone Pine Mall, but it is available now in the Boing Boing Store at 15 percent off the regular price. That cuts your total down to only $54.99.

You might not be ready for it yet … but your kids are gonna love it.

