It's been 10 years since artist recorded candid shots from Apple Store webcams—and got a visit from the Secret Service

It's the 10th anniversary of when visual artist Kyle McDonald set up a webcam app on Macs at an Apple store that sent mugshots of shoppers to an online gallery [archive.org].

Apple's response was overbearing and censorial, firing out legal nastygrams citing the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act to get Tumblr to take it all down. The Secret Service performed prosecutorial dirty work for Apple, interviewing McDonald like a terror suspect—alarming at the time, yet also somehow comical after prosecutors declined to charge him and it all blew over.

To celebrate the decaversary, McDonald posted 100 pages of documents he got about the investigation through a Freedom of Information Act request and reposted his 8-year-old essay about the whole wrangle.

"It's still unclear why assistant US attorney Judith Philips declined to prosecute me," McDonald writes, adding that a recent Supreme Court ruling definitively put him and cases like his in the clear. "It's redacted as (b)(5) which means it's inter-agency communication. I wrote her to ask why but I'm not really expecting a response."

It's reasonable to be annoyed at McDonald, of course, even if it was all happening in a glass-walled Apple store that anyone could see into. Apple's effort to have him prosecuted as a hacker was particular inappropriate as he even got permission to "film" in the stores, albeit with the obvious lie of omission about which cameras he was using. But our reasonable expectations of privacy bloom at the edges.

In the years immediately after McDonald's art project, through, we were to find out about mass surveillance by the government and by private entities on an unprecedented scale. And despite overwhelming and years-long coverage, it ended up just a wave in the water hoisting then gently lowering those selfsame reasonable expectations into the mire. All of it is normalized now, part of the background radiation filling our lives with paranoia and conspiracy.

Yet looking back, look at the sheer rage people felt about McDonald's gallery of people shopping in a store, at the way new technology and false intimacy and ambiguous intent had denuded us.

There's a lesson here about the shortcomings in media coverage (including our own) of the NSA scandals and of surveillance disclosures in general. Looking back at stories about the leaks and exposures, especially, I find much of it rendered in abstract, legalistic, lecturing language. It seems written for other media to read, not to impress upon readers that something bad had happened to them. Their quantum of fear and alarm floated off. The news wasn't placed in the context of people's lives, so its energy was captured by less truthful stories that were.

Sensationalist blips about a digital peeping tom in the Apple store, though, how that got the fury rolling. (To suggest whistleblowers should go to the tabloids, though, is the wrong answer, because the tabloids will turn you in as soon as they run you dry.)