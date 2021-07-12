This guy upscaled over 1600 emojis and the results are really cool

Mark Frauenfelder

Pablo Sanzi says, "I love emojis, and I only wished they were larger than 160x160px. So I used A.I. to upscale them to 2560x2560px with little quality loss. I hope it's useful for you too! Thank you for your attention."

Get them here.