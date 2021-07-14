This gaming racing wheel is compatible with your smartphone and is on sale for over 15% off

Some games are tough on controllers, even for cutting-edge, next-gen platforms like the Xbox Series X or the PlayStation 5. Those standard joystick-button configurations are fine for first-person shooters, side scrollers, even most game formats around. But going back to the Atari days, regular controllers are mostly lost when it comes to a staple of video gaming: racing games.

From Pole Position to Gran Turismo and beyond, to get the most out of the most popular racing games, you really need a steering wheel controller. With the Serafim R1+ Racing Wheel, users get a wheel controller that can offer that precision top driving games demand, while working like a dream with virtually all the major platforms.

While consoles have had racing wheel controllers for years, the Serafim R1+ is the first one compatible with mobile gaming. In addition to working with consoles like Xbox One, PS4, PS3, Nintendo Switch, and more, the R1+ is also optimized for both iOS and Android racing games. Just clamp a phone right into the center of the wheel, connect via Bluetooth, and gamers are ready to tackle nearly 30 different mobile games, including Asphalt 9 and Real Racing 3.

And this is more than just a simple wheel attachment. The R1+ truly simulates a real racing experience, with a sturdy ergonomic rubber gripping wheel handle and gear stick that feels like the real thing. The wheel also includes an ultra-responsive pedal system with vibration feedback on gaming console games for a sense of really being behind the wheel.

For fans of racing games or just general fans of speed, this is a high-quality control rig to get the absolute most out of the always-improving motorsports genre. Set it up at home, strap in your phone, and it's practically like having an arcade-quality collection right on your desk.

You can absolutely floor it with the Serafim R1+ Racing Wheel. It retails for $119, but it's on sale now at $20 off, down to only $99.99.

Prices subject to change