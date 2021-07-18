Bring your music to the pool or the beach with these 10 waterproof speakers on sale for up to 62% off

Ask many to pick the most important element of any pool party and your answer should be clear — a banging sound system. Sure, a pool, and cool friends, and some great snacks aren't bad either. But if you really want a bash at poolside to achieve breakout status, the tunes have to be flowing liberally from a speaker equipped to handle those wet and wild events.

Say no more. These 10 speakers are not only tried-and-true full-throated performance rock stars, but they're all also got that underrated, yet absolutely essential pool party characteristic — they're all waterproof. On top of that, each is now on sale at up to 62 percent off their regular price to have you ready for the best summer pool season ever.

It's called rugged — and they mean it. With a rubberized surface coating for top-notch impact resistance, this speaker is ready to deliver superb sound with its high-performance 6W acoustic drivers and passive bass subwoofer. In addition to featuring a built-in, noise-canceling mic for handing speakerphone duties, this unit is also rated IP66, meaning it's water, shock, and dust-proof.

Meanwhile, the Aquathump takes its waterproof rating up to a lofty IPX7, meaning it's capable of surviving submerged underwater for up to 30 minutes. That may come in handy for some of those careless types at your next pool party. The Aquathup connects to devices via Bluetooth, so it does take more than a few minutes to sync up and start jamming to playlists on Spotify and other services. And it'll play on for up to 4 hours on a single charge.

Most speakers these days are fairly easily compatible with Bluetooth like the Floatilla II. But not many also come equipped to handle that most old school of music formats: radio. This speaker rocks a built-in FM receiver to dial in all your favorite local stations — and when you sync it to another Floatilla II, you can engineer a true stereo listening experience.

The JBL Flip is a carry-anywhere type of knockaround speaker that you can take to all corners of the world. Both the Flip 4 ($94.99; originally $149) and Flip 5 are each rated IPX7 for fully immersive water protection, while also powered by a rechargeable Li-ion battery for 12 hours of continuous, high-quality audio playtime.

While the Flip 5 is a certified refurbished model guaranteed to work like new, it also comes with a hard case to help keep the speaker protected no matter where your journeys take you.

Meanwhile, the Charge 4 takes the same industry-recognized JBL speaker technology and pairs it with a high-capacity 7,800mAh rechargeable battery that will not only power the speaker for up to 20 hours but also distribute power to other USB-charged devices. Along with a suitably rugged exterior, IPX7 waterproofing, and any of a suite of vibrant colors, the Charge 4 also spots JBL Connect+ functionality, allowing up to more than 100 JBL Connect+ enabled speakers to sync up for a truly dynamic, epic audio performance.

Tiny, but mighty, both the X6 and X7 ($27.95; originally $39) from Duramobi hit the mark for small, handheld speakers. Both speakers pack 10W tweeters that create a stable and powerful 360-degree stereo sound with enhanced bass, tight mids and crystal highs with no distortion. They each also hold enough juice to keep doling out the tunes for up to 16 hours. But while the X6 is rated IPX6 for protection against heavy water streams and waves, the X7 is, yep…an IPX7, capable of withstanding full immersion.

Endorsed by R&B legend Ne-Yo, the Orion speaker houses premium 52mm drivers for crystal clear vocal sound, and a pair of microphones to make sure you get superior call quality as well. Plus, the Orion is equipped with xFyro's proprietary floating technology, allowing it to literally bob on the waves serving up music as the party rages on.

Backed by a 4.3 out of 5-star rating on Amazon, the FX100 is Treblab's toughest Bluetooth speaker ever. It's shock-proof, dust-proof, and with an IPX4 rating, it's safe random water sprays that could send other speakers to Davy Jones' locker. And along with the thumping bass and stark highs, the FX100 has a deep 7,000mAh heavy-duty rechargeable battery to serve up to 35 hours of continuous music.

Prices subject to change