Watch: Can an NYU track star outrun the New York City subway?

BuzzFeed challenged New York University track star Jon Diaz to a race with the city's subway. Starting from inside a train that stopped at Chamber Street Station, he had to run out of the train, up a bunch of steps, out of the station, and across a couple of blocks to the next stop (which is Park Place), and then down the steps and into the same Chamber Street train he started from, where his friend was waiting to greet him. Wearing a body cam, he records his run, but I won't tell you whether he makes it or not – the fun is in the suspense. (If you want to bypass the intro, the race starts at 1:16.)

Via Laughing Squid