Watch: can influencers be successfully sued for shilling scam cryptocurrency

A Houston attorney, Tommy John Kherkher, has a YouTube channel that deals with legal matters. In his latest video, he discusses one of several causes of action that "could potentially result in civil liability for influencers shilling scam coins."

This is how it works: an anonymous scammer creates a scam coin, pays a celebrity to advertise it, and when the celebrity's followers buy the coin, the scammer takes the cash and walks away.

Kherker says "there are laws which, you could argue, the influencer could be held responsible for the entirety of the damage that is caused from the crypto scam."