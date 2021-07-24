Save up to 25% on pet clippers, shearing, and grooming accessories from Boshel

Admit it … we've had a tendency to let a few things slide over the past 18 months. Stuff like your personal grooming. Hey, if you never have to leave the house, why shower and shave and clothe yourself properly? If you gave in a bit — maybe even a bit too much — just imagine what your pets have been going through. They usually don't care about their appearance, even on the best of days.

Now that you're rounding yourself back into shape, it's time to do the same for your furry friends. With this full assortment of Boshel pet accessories, you can assemble a complete pet makeover set, with everything up to 25 percent off.

An Amazon's Choice selection, these clippers made of high-grade stainless steel are as durable as they come. Featuring a non-slip, ergonomic handle, and an angled semi-circular open blade offering full visibility, these clippers are crafted just for kittens, small dogs, rabbits, guinea pigs, and other small pets.

You may not know this, but proper pet grooming often requires more than one pair of scissors. Thankfully, this Boshel set has you covered, including a smooth-bladed long pair for thick body fur; and a smaller, micro-serrated shorter pair for more delicate work around the paws and face. They even have rounded safety tips to make sure you never snip too close.

Traditional toothbrushes work fine on humans, but not so fine on dogs. Instead, these finger toothbrushes attach to your fingers for extra easy maneuvering around your dog's mouth some you can target all those tough-to-reach spots that longer brushes can't. It also lets you apply just the right amount of pressure so you never hurt doggie gums and make cleaning even tougher next time.

Crafted with a heavy-duty 3.5-mm stainless steel blade, this trimmer cuts through nails cleanly and easily. Meanwhile, the integrated safety stop serves as a quick sensor to make sure you never overcut the nail or inflict any deep cuts. You can do a salon-caliber job on your pup's nails, all while never leaving the house.

These 7-inch thinning cutters can help knock out some of the coat bulk, with 26 teeth on one side to snip through ugly matted fur or maintain a nice, textured look when blending longer and shorter hair. And since thinning shears are all about sharpness, this set is honed to a razor's edge for precise, safe results.

This collection includes a pair of dual-headed brushes as well as a finger brush so you can remove plaque and stave off tartar on your dog's all-important teeth. The long narrow handles allow extended reach while each is ergonomically designed to hit teeth at the perfect angle. If your dog has particularly foul breath, thorough cleaning on a regular basis with these is a great place to start.

If you need to tool up or even just replace a piece or two of your grooming kit, just start from scratch with this all-inclusive bundle that features everything you'll need. With three different grooming shears for all manner of cutting duties, a dog slicker brush for detangling and safely reaching down into the undercoat, and a 2-in-1 brush and hair remover for getting a look just right, these safe and comfortable tools will get your dog's whole look on point without any pain or drama.

Whether you need a precision nail grooming tool for smaller dogs ($34.99; originally $44) or the heavy-duty artillery for bigger dogs, either of these bundles will do the job. In addition to a set of clippers for your big or small pooch, you also get a size-appropriate nail grinder as well, featuring an ergonomically upgraded, 2-speed strong 8,000RPM motor for a painless, easy, quick, and professional grind. And we do mean professional since these are actually crafted for use by professionals in in-house grooming salons.

