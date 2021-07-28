Watch this incredible NY pizza parlor brawl that looks like a bar fight you'd see in a movie

When a fight is this loud and chaotic and includes this many people, it's usually at a bar. But earlier this month, a full-blown brawl broke out behind the counter of a Brooklyn pizza joint, and if it weren't for a few news sources found on YouTube, I'd have thought it was staged.
Using fists as well as kitchen utensils such as a pizza paddle and large ladle, the raucous pack of men whacked, punched, head-locked, ripped clothes, and jumped on each other while some customers stood back and recorded it. One bystander could humorously be heard saying, "I'm still waiting for my pizza, by the way," to which another guy said, "You're not getting it."
From pix11:
A popular Brooklyn pizzeria became the scene of a wild brawl earlier in July, leaving at least two men injured and one man facing charges, the NYPD said Tuesday.
The Rockland County man who was arrested told PIX11's Anthony DiLorenzo it all stemmed from drunk customers harassing a woman inside the slice shop and a worker trying to intervene.
According to police, it all happened around 3 a.m. back on July 17 when several customers got into a fight with employees at Joe's Pizza on Bedford Avenue in Williamsburg. …
A 34-year-old employee was punched in the face and taken to an area hospital for treatment, while a 32-year-old man who was helping customers was also punched and taken to the hospital, police said. It was not clear if he was an employee.