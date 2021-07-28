Watch this incredible NY pizza parlor brawl that looks like a bar fight you'd see in a movie

When a fight is this loud and chaotic and includes this many people, it's usually at a bar. But earlier this month, a full-blown brawl broke out behind the counter of a Brooklyn pizza joint, and if it weren't for a few news sources found on YouTube, I'd have thought it was staged.

Using fists as well as kitchen utensils such as a pizza paddle and large ladle, the raucous pack of men whacked, punched, head-locked, ripped clothes, and jumped on each other while some customers stood back and recorded it. One bystander could humorously be heard saying, "I'm still waiting for my pizza, by the way," to which another guy said, "You're not getting it."

From pix11: