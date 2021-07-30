Gentleman in extreme wildfire danger zone didn't feel like mowing his lawn, so he torched it instead

A gentleman in Vancouver, British Columbia wasn't in the mood to mow the tall grass on his lawn so he torched it instead. Worth noting is that there is "extreme" danger of wildfires in the area and burn bans are in place. Firefighters extinguished the blaze. From CTV News:

Mounties said the homeowner told them that instead of cutting the tall grass, he'd just decided to burn it[…]

The homeowner was warned by police about the recklessness of his actions, the RCMP said. He was also fined $1,150 under the provincial Wildfire Act.