McDonalds bans unmasked customers "in areas with high or substantial transmission"

All customers and staff must be masked in its restaurants, McDonalds confirmed Tuesday, making it one of the largest employers to restore mask mandates after an explosion in Covid cases caused by the Delta variant.
The resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the United States due to the Delta variant and the new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that requires fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks have led companies to change their plans on vaccinations and masking. Last week, major companies including Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google, Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) and Facebook Inc (FB.O) said all their U.S. employees must get vaccinated to step into offices.