15 items that are guaranteed to satisfy the neediest dog or cat

You can buy gifts for your bae. You can buy gifts for your mom and dad. You can even buy gifts for your kids. But there's something different you feel when you buy something fun and new for your pet.

We don't even have to get into why people have different sets of feelings for their furry roommates. But you know full well that it's true. Instead of psychoanalysis, just turn into the skid and get something fun and new for your dog or cat as part of this sale.

We'll even help by dropping an extra 15 percent off your total right now during the ongoing Semi-Annual Sale. Just drop the code ANNUAL15 when you make your purchase and you'll get that extra discount off all these already discounted cat and dog accessories.

With your dog, you can just strap on a leash. But what happens when you want to take your cat on the road? This tote, that's what. Just load in your cat of up to 20 lbs., and let them take in the world through the abundant ventilation and clear plastic windows of The Fat Cat. They get a trip in luxury, you hump their house on your bag. It's a fair trade.

Just run this simple test, and you'll get back a full report on more than 100 different intolerances and sensitivities your pet may be suffering from that you never knew existed. From food and environmental irritants to products that could make your pet ill, this test might just get to the bottom of that itching, poor digestion, and other problems your cat or dog may be showing now.

Just swab the DNA My Dog applicator inside your dog's cheek, bag it, and send it in for your results. About two weeks later, you'll get back a detailed breakdown of your dog, a canine biography that uncovers everything you didn't know about the exact genetic makeup of your pooch. Now, you'll understand the potential genetic health concerns, the diseases their breed could be susceptible to, and all the personality and behavioral traits inherent in your dog's genes.

If it works for your dog, why not check out your cat's real back history too? Mail-in the sample and within a few weeks, a detailed report outlining everything your cat's genes say about their breed, overall health, and personality traits and habits. Matched against the largest cat DNA database in the world, this report can pin down your cat's specific breed composition among 21 breed different types and over four breed regions.

Pets get anxious when you aren't there. The Wicked Ball tries to combat that loneliness and boredom in both dogs ($36.51 after code ANNUAL15; originally $49) and cats with its interactive antics. Funded by Indiegogo and Kickstarter fans, the Wicked Ball features three different interactive play settings which keep your dog and cat engaged and entertained, all while efficiently balancing short-burst playtime with more relaxing rest periods.

As for the Wickedbone, this bone-shaped interactive doggie gaming device bounces, hops, and swings through 9 different interactive modes to keep your dog stimulated and excited. Plus, it syncs to your smartphone, which you can use as a virtual joystick to run the Wickedbone through its paces remotely.

Since you can't always be there, this feeder makes sure you're always a presence in your pet's life. Programmed right off your smartphone, this dispenser will dole out a meal or treat for your pet, even if you aren't at home. It'll even play a recording of your voice at feeding time, so your pet will still always know you're thinking of them.

This is just what your pet needs … brain-teasers! Inside this dispenser is a makeshift maze — and if your pet nudges, shakes, and otherwise maneuvers this feeder just the right way, they're rewarded with a tasty treat. With three different difficulty levels, you can challenge your pet and maybe even make 'em a little bit smarter along the way.

First, you set loose the Cheerbie ball, a synthetic fiber ball with a computer brain inside that's designed to ensnare your cat's attention. Then you drop the ball into the Cheerbie Board Game, a playboard filled with spaces and holes and edges and strange angles to keep your cat guessing at the ball careens through this mind-boggling landscape. Fun for your cat — and you.

You might not realize it, but your cat's whiskers can detect when water is getting stale and stagnant. The KittySpring water fountain is centered around a shallow wide water dish, an engineering feat that allows your cat to drink and stay hydrated without running its whiskers over the water in an unpleasant way and inducing stress.

Gather up a hair sample, send it in, and 5Strands will use bio-resonance testing to generate an easy-to-understand report on how your pet biologically handles up to 355 of the most common pet food ingredients and environmental items. From proteins, grains, vegetables, fruits, fats, seafood, additives, and preservatives to fabrics, cleaning supplies, grasses, trees, mold, and more, this test explains anything in your home that might be giving your pet a hard time.

Made from heavy-duty non-slip rubber mesh, this cover is like a safe protective cocoon for your dog when they're in the car. The covers attach in seconds, with convenient seat anchors, hooks, and loops, as well as four layers of double stitching and extra thickness to the padding that not only supports and protects your dog, but supports and protects your bench seat covers from pet damage.

Packed with patented heating technology, this mattress contains an "M" shaped heating pad, ensuring your dog stays warm during the coldest winter months. You can even adjust that warmth with three separate temperature settings. This dog bed is even so smart that it's got a built-in power bank that can charge up a smartphone — yours, presumably. Not your dog's.

Made of high-quality ABS and PC material, pet parents fill the ball with their pet's favorite treats. The bright colors get your pet's attention, while their nudging, pushing, and smacking work the treats through the ball so they can be dispensed for a job well done.