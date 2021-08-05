Take an extra 15 percent off on these wireless charging stations for your mobile devices

A wireless charger can make just about anyone's life so much easier. Whether you're looking for a wireless charger for your watch or a dock that can tackle a few of your gadgets at once, there are lots of markdowns right now for a limited time. There are even some chargers that are portable, so you never have to worry about your electronics running out of juice when you're on a plane or road trip. For lots of fun, convenient options, keep scrolling.
4-in-1 Versatile Wireless Charger – $34.81 with code ANNUAL15; originally $60
This docking station allows you to charge your smartwatch, earbuds, phone, and even two phones all at one time. It's the perfect convenient addition to your nightstand.
Tree of Light: Wireless Charger + Bluetooth Speaker + LED Lamp – $110.46 with code ANNUAL15; originally $149
Add a midcentury flair to your charging station. This one comes complete with a lamp as well as the option to charge up to three devices at once.
Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain – $16.99 with code ANNUAL15; originally $49
This wireless charger hooks right onto your keychain, so you can have it with you as a backup no matter where you are. It also has four LED lights so it's easy to find in your bag.
Wooden Qi Wireless Charger – $59.49 with code ANNUAL15; originally $99
This stylish wireless charger is crafted from solid oak wood and stainless steel. It will easily charge your phone while adding a decorative addition to your nightstand.
Hudly Invisible Wireless Charger – $59.49 with code ANNUAL15; originally $99
This charger attaches to the underside of any desk or table so that you can charge your phone right through a surface. If you're building a truly minimalist desk setup, this charger is a must!
Wireless Qi Canvas Duo Device Charger – $50.99 with code ANNUAL15; originally $99
This canvas charger may look compact, but it can charge up to two devices at the same time. It has anti-slip pads on the bottom and LED lights that let you know where you are in the charging process.
Magnetic Power Tiles: 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station – $33.99 with code ANNUAL15; originally $99
Need some flexibility when charging multiple devices? This device allows you to charge three devices wirelessly and provides you with a USB hookup so that you can charge larger devices like your laptop.
Teamwork 2-in-1 Wireless Phone & Apple Watch Charger – $33.99 with code ANNUAL15; originally $79
This charging pad is super compact and offers a pop-up charging dock. The cord also wraps up into the base so that it's easy to pop in a bag when you travel.
MAGIQPAD Ultra Slim Wireless Charging Pad – $25.49 with code ANNUAL15; originally $49
This charger has a sleek Apple-style design. It's set in a unibody aluminum alloy chassis and can charge one device wirelessly.
CRESUER ENEGUFO Dual Angle 7.5W Fast Qi Wireless Charger – $23.79 with code ANNUAL15; originally $49
This sleek little charger has LED lights that let you know when your device is charging, as well as non-slip feet so you never have to worry about it slipping off the table. Plus, it holds your phone at an ever-so-slight angle so you can swipe through without hunching your back.