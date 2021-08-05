Take an extra 15 percent off on these wireless charging stations for your mobile devices

A wireless charger can make just about anyone's life so much easier. Whether you're looking for a wireless charger for your watch or a dock that can tackle a few of your gadgets at once, there are lots of markdowns right now for a limited time. There are even some chargers that are portable, so you never have to worry about your electronics running out of juice when you're on a plane or road trip. For lots of fun, convenient options, keep scrolling.

This docking station allows you to charge your smartwatch, earbuds, phone, and even two phones all at one time. It's the perfect convenient addition to your nightstand.

Add a midcentury flair to your charging station. This one comes complete with a lamp as well as the option to charge up to three devices at once.

This wireless charger hooks right onto your keychain, so you can have it with you as a backup no matter where you are. It also has four LED lights so it's easy to find in your bag.

This stylish wireless charger is crafted from solid oak wood and stainless steel. It will easily charge your phone while adding a decorative addition to your nightstand.

This charger attaches to the underside of any desk or table so that you can charge your phone right through a surface. If you're building a truly minimalist desk setup, this charger is a must!

This canvas charger may look compact, but it can charge up to two devices at the same time. It has anti-slip pads on the bottom and LED lights that let you know where you are in the charging process.

Need some flexibility when charging multiple devices? This device allows you to charge three devices wirelessly and provides you with a USB hookup so that you can charge larger devices like your laptop.

This charging pad is super compact and offers a pop-up charging dock. The cord also wraps up into the base so that it's easy to pop in a bag when you travel.

This charger has a sleek Apple-style design. It's set in a unibody aluminum alloy chassis and can charge one device wirelessly.

This sleek little charger has LED lights that let you know when your device is charging, as well as non-slip feet so you never have to worry about it slipping off the table. Plus, it holds your phone at an ever-so-slight angle so you can swipe through without hunching your back.