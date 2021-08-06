CNN fired 3 employees who went into the office unvaccinated

CNN fired three employees who disregarded the company's Covid vaccine honor system and entered the office building unvaccinated. (Clearly, relying on the honor system in an era of confused science-denying anti-vaxxers is the wrong way to go when it comes to the US workforce.)

CNN's President Jeff Zucker explained in a memo, "In the past week, we have been made aware of three employees who were coming to the office unvaccinated. All three have been terminated. Let me be clear — we have a zero-tolerance policy on this," according to a Twitter post by reporter Oliver Darcy.

Darcy later added: "I think it is fair to say that we are all feeling a mix of anticipation, anxiety, frustration, confusion, and exasperation … I get it," Zucker says. He adds: "Continue to take care of yourselves and each other. And I will share more updates just as soon as we have them."

CNN is among many companies, including Tyson, Microsoft, Disney, and Google, who choose science over conspiracy-thinking and require employees to be vaxxed before showing up at work. Enough with the covidiocy.

