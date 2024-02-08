CNN panel breaks into laughter over Trump's meandering self-praise

Out-on-bail, adjudicated rapist, Republican frontrunner for President Donald J. Trump didn't want to talk about today's Supreme Court Hearing and instead launched into a meandering speech that caused a CNN panel to erupt in laughter.

Trump was cut off as his latest "press conference" went off the rails. Network news outlets have a hard time giving him the air he wants, because all the 91-times-indicted insurrectionist has to say, when he gets the names right, is woe is me. Today, Trump blamed his insurrection on Nancy Pelosi after briefly acknowledging the Supreme Court had done a thing.