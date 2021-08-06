Stranger Things 4: Watch the new trailer!

It's been a minute, but Stranger Things will return in 2022 with its fourth season. Below is the new teaser trailer. Here's what David Harbour (Chief Jim Hopper) said about the Stranger Things 4 last February before a pandemic turned the world upside down and paused production:

[Hopper] is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human… and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything… Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime — pray for the American."