Taped-to-seat passenger Max Berry complains on Twitter that he was "dehumanized," but look at his other tweets

Maxwell Berry, the Frontier Airlines passenger who allegedly groped and punched members of a flight crew, resulting in him being duct-taped to his seat to prevent him from attacking again, changed his Twitter handle to "Fuck Max Berry." His recent tweets include boasts of his family fortune and complaints that he was mistreated by the flight crew.

In a since-deleted Tweet, Berry wrote: "This will forever be the most dehumanizing experience in my entire life. Many people laughed and ridiculed me as I was mistreated by staff of a PROFESSIONAL airline. Just to make matters worth this has gone 'viral' on the internet and will never disappear. My life will never be."

People have pointed out the irony of Berry's February retweet of a tweet that said, "Stay away from people who act like a victim in a problem they created."

*cough* White people https://t.co/tc7LHW1mdQ — Fuck max berry (@maxberry1998) February 5, 2021

I was flying coach cause I like to be among the people — Fuck max berry (@maxberry1998) August 5, 2021

Berry, who received a "Values in Action" award from his fraternity at Ohio Wesleyan University for being a "perfect role model" for frat brothers, seems to enjoy dehumanization as long as he isn't the one being dehumanized:

never seen a hispanic woman with a fat ass ngl — Fuck max berry (@maxberry1998) June 30, 2021

Berry faces three counts of assault and was freed after posting a $1,500 bond. The FAA could also fine Berry up to $35,000 and charge him with felony assault against flight crew members.