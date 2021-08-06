United the first major airline to mandate Covid vaccination for its employees

United today joined Google, Disney, Facebook and Walmart among those companies requiring employees to receive Covid vaccination. It's the first airline to do so, reports CNN, and the mandate applies to 67,000 workers.

A United executive said it was not considering such a mandate for passengers and that any such requirement would be a decision for the government.

United said while it has had discussions with its unions on the new rules it has not reached agreements with them.

The airline set a late October deadline for employees to prove vaccination status, and said it could move earlier if a vaccine receives full federal approval sooner. Any employee who refuses to show proof of vaccination will be fired.