Blockchain could change the world. This $20 course package could show you how.

If you never hear word of Bitcoin ever again, it'll be too soon. But here's the thing. While the merits of cryptocurrency, as well as its long-term prognosis, may vary, you won't find many tech experts on the fence about the technology that makes crypto possible.

No, the process of blockchain is not only at the heart of every cryptocurrency, it's a technology innovation that could eventually end up being as important as the semiconductor chip of the internet itself is revolutionizing how we do virtually everything.

From healthcare to real estate and beyond, the training in the Blockchain Bootcamp Certification Training Bundle will demystify this new technology and, more importantly, explain how the average user can enlist blockchain properties in their own projects.

This collection features three courses covering about 12 hours of training in how blockchain works, its origins, and what tech innovators are doing with it today to solve important tech problems and maybe even point the way to its shiny future.

Everything starts with the Enterprise Blockchain Bootcamp course. Crafted for the blockchain first-timer, this is the primer every newbie needs, featuring the basics of blockchain, its practical applications, and even what companies like IBM, AWS, Microsoft, and others are already doing with it that could help you rethink your own tech projects.

The next step is the Certified Blockchain Solutions Architect (CBSA) course. This is where things get pretty technical, where engineers can really put together the hows and whys of this technology with the goal of passing the Blockchain Training Alliance Certified Blockchain Solutions Architect (CBSA) certification exam, a globally recognized test of mastery that can set you up as a true blockchain expert.

There's also the Certified Blockchain Developer (CBDH) training, furthering the blockchain exploration to include creating a Hyperledger model, building proper access controls for blockchain assets, deploying smart contracts, and more.

Each course in The Blockchain Bootcamp Certification Training Bundle is a $99 value, but as part of this package, it's all available now for less than $7 per course at just $19.99.