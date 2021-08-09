Get power on the go with this OtterBox Standard Power Bank for under $30

With all the devices we're carting around these days, a reliable, durable, fast power bank is practically essential to keep them running. Considering their place as one of the premier names in smartphone cases, it's no surprise that an OtterBox Power Bank would be able to survive the nicks and scrapes of everyday life.

But this charger is no slouch in any of its other primary roles either, providing a fast store of juice for bringing depleted devices back to full strength — and doing that lightning fast. Less than 6 inches long and weighing in at under a pound, this 15,000mAh power bank is built to be an easy companion for your smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices.

In addition to a sleek, quality finish, it's got its compatibility options on point, with a pair of outputs capable of handling all your USB-A, USB-C, and Lightning-compatible devices. Whether you're packing an Apple or Samsung device, an LG or a Google, as well as loads of others, this power storage option can deliver the goods.

The battery won't keep users hanging around long waiting for their recharge either. This bank delivers 18W of fast-charging power, capable of providing power up to 3.6 times faster than other batteries. That should be enough to give most users an extra 6 to 8 hours of phone usage time with just a 15-minute charging session.

Plus, this Power Bank comes with its own built-in LED power indicator, giving users a confident read of the charging status of their device as well as its current battery life.

Along with its quality build, versatility, and ultra-fast power delivery, the OtterBox Standard Power Bank has another major factor in its favor with its current sale price. Regularly $44, this power backup is now available at 33 percent off, cutting your final price down to just $29.99.