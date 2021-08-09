Visitors to the Titanic Museum were attacked by iceberg replicas

Three people were injured at the Titanic Museum in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee last Monday after a chunk of an iceberg replica fall on them. The 15-by-28-foot ice wall consisted of real ice, grown and regrown using a water filtration system, which visitors could touch during their trip. The extent of the injuries is unknown, but both the museum and local police say the iceberg collapse was an accident and definitely not an act of dramatically ironic sabotage by a feisty ghost with a sick sense of humor.

Similarly, you may be wondering why there's a Titanic Museum in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, rather than, idunno, Belfast, or floating in the middle of the North Atlantic (or in a children's book?). I don't know what to tell you, but apparently it houses some 400+ artifacts from the original ship and its passengers within a huge outdoor replica of the ship. Somehow, "people injured by giant replica of iceberg that wrecked the Titanic" is not the most confounding part of this story.

