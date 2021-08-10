Create fractal-style art unlike anything you've made before for $40 with Amberlight 2

Digital art can lead to some amazing creations. And with the powers of the computer, you don't even really have to be an artist to create some pretty fantastic pieces. Of course, if you do have some artistic talent or a design background, then the real intricacies of fractal art and other eye-popping works can truly spring to life.

Whether you're an accomplished digital artist or a complete first-timer, Amberlight 2 is an art tool unlike any other, generating gorgeous images that are just as unique as the app itself. With this unusual canvas, users manipulate digital particles that generate abstract computer-generated patterns that dazzle.

Swirls, glows, light trails and more are all within reach using Amberlight 2, allowing users to build in up to 5,000 different variant points, then unleashing it to create unusual patterns you could never hope to duplicate again.

While each creation can be rendered as a standalone image, the true magic of Amberlight 2 is that these works don't have to live as static, still captures. These complex patterns and intricate flows can also be generated as flawless animations, allowing the work to swirl and shift in its own unique way to allow your creativity to flower. While you can save images in JPG, BMP, or PNG file formats, the video generator also enables some visually eye-popping MP4, MOV, and AVI format videos.

Whether you want to create an awesome intro effect for your online videos, or even a special effect to be incorporated into a larger work, Amberlight 2 unleashes innovations and creativity you may never have considered until now.

If you're an artist or just an enthusiastic appreciator of algorithmic-based visuals, you've really got to see Amberlight 2 in action to get the full effect of its powers. Lifetime subscriptions for Mac and Windows are regularly priced at $89, but they're on sale now for 55 percent off. That brings the price of this ultra-powerful art generator down to just $39.99.