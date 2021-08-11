Mayor shares surveillance video of ghost attacking one of his security guards

Mayor Jose Manuel Rios Morales of Armenia, Colombia, posted the video message below that includes surveillance footage of an invisible force attacking one of his security guards in the Mayor's office building.

"Everyone will draw their own conclusions, the mayor said in Spanish. "I also want to inform you that the video is available to anyone who wants to do the respective investigation."

He also says that he shared the video with the local bishop for spiritual guidance on the matter.

"I want to give everyone a part of peace of mind and know that in the company of the bishop and other religious leaders, we will bring the blessing of God to every corner of this workspace," Morales posted to Facebook. "We ask respect and a union in prayer, and we assure you that nothing will be able to steal our peace and tranquility because we are protected by the hand of our Lord."

