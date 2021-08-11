OJ Simpson's absolutely ridiculous reason why he doesn't visit Los Angeles

OJ Simpson—the disgraced football hero and convicted felon who was infamously acquitted of killing his ex-wife and her boyfriend but later found liable for both deaths in a civil trial—explained in a recent interview with The Athletic why he steers clear of Los Angeles.

"I have trouble with L.A.," said Simpson, author of If I Did it. "People may think this is self-serving, but I might be sitting next to whoever did it. I really don't know who did this…"

"I figured eventually somebody would confess to something, you know? I had one suspect I told my lawyers to look at. I still think he might be involved, but I can't talk about it."

