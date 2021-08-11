OJ Simpson's absolutely ridiculous reason why he doesn't visit Los Angeles

OJ Simpson—the disgraced football hero and convicted felon who was infamously acquitted of killing his ex-wife and her boyfriend but later found liable for both deaths in a civil trial—explained in a recent interview with The Athletic why he steers clear of Los Angeles.
"I have trouble with L.A.," said Simpson, author of If I Did it. "People may think this is self-serving, but I might be sitting next to whoever did it. I really don't know who did this…"
"I figured eventually somebody would confess to something, you know? I had one suspect I told my lawyers to look at. I still think he might be involved, but I can't talk about it."
For those curious, Simpson has since relocated to Las Vegas after being released on parole in 2017. And if you think surviving the "Trial of the Century" would impair his ability to still enjoy the finer things in life, you're sadly mistaken.
"How many Americans, even today, wouldn't like to live my life?" he said. "I don't work. I play golf four or five days a week. I go out to dinner a couple of nights with friends. People want to buy me drinks. I'm always taking pictures with people. Ladies hug me."
He added, "People truly care for me. You don't know who truly cares about you until you've gone through some serious stuff, and I've gone through serious stuff. The media won't say it, but that is my life. I'm living a good life now."