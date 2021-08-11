Start a six-figure career as a freelance writer with this bootcamp-style training

Freelance writers are like guns for hire. If they're good, they can bag themselves a healthy, maybe even a six-figure total on their way to booking high-value gigs left and right. if they're not so great, well, they could swiftly end up on Boot Hill.

Of course, it isn't all just writing acumen that makes a freelancer successful. Sure, it doesn't hurt, but a seasoned, in-demand freelance writer is also a master of time management, a jack-of-all-trades across varying styles, and an astute business person capable of keeping all those balls in the air while generating prime copy that satisfies their clients.

With the training in The 2021 Become a Freelance Writer Bootcamp Bundle, students can discover if they're cut out for this rewarding, yet demanding business. The training is extensive, featuring 13 courses and more than 30 hours of content, all focused on helping young scribes improve their work, ramp up their efficiency, and be ready to step up and take on any job, regardless of genre, and if the price is right, of course.

Coursework like The Complete Freelance Writing Course and Secrets of a Freelance Writer help lay the groundwork, featuring important tips for helping a writer turn their talent into a bonafide money-making career. In addition to the rigors of writing and editing at a professional level, these courses prepare a new writer for the trade, including tactics to promote themselves to help generate business, schedule their time, and even how to assemble a portfolio that continuously lands them more work.

Of course, no freelance career is solely about the work itself. This training will also help students tackle the mental hurdles of working for themselves with training in how to stay motivated while overcoming fear, how to adopt the mindset of a productive creator, and how to thrive in this turbulent field.

Meanwhile, other courses in this package can help learners understand tactics for being a stellar copywriter or creative force, how to craft a career as a proofreader, and training in the 7 best ways to be a paid writer, as well as the 10 writing exercises a writer can do every day to improve their work.

