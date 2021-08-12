Charge 5 devices at once while on the go with this 30,000mAh power bank, now under $75

Without mobile power, your smartphones, tablets, and other critical devices become little more than fancy glass and metal paperweights within a matter of hours. Even though they carry that level of importance, it's still odd that many power banks are so dainty.

With so many power banks designed specifically to look good, it's refreshing when you run across a battery like the ToughJuice Pro 30,000mAh Power Bank, a power store that's built to work and survive as a top priority.

The ToughJuice is just that — tough as nails. Crafted from heavy-duty aluminum and silicone, the ToughJuice Pro also sports 4 raised AirCusion corners designed to spare the unit from damage in the event of an unfortunate drop or other accident.

But while it's built to travel and be used out in the world, the true mark of any power battery is in its capacity and device compatibility. On that front, the ToughJuice measures up as well, powering along with a hefty 30,000mAh reserve for handling long-term charging needs for multiple devices. In fact, that's enough power to fully charge an iPad Pro 3 times, a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5 times, and an iPhone 12 Pro Max 6 times, all on a single charge.

But while that level of battery capacity is definitely handy, it's unlikely you'll only be powering just one device. That's why the ToughJuice is equipped with four USB outputs for fast charging, including two USB-C PD and 2 USB-A ports. The fast charging is particularly useful, with enough juice to take that iPhone 12 from dead to 60 percent charged in just 30 minutes. But even with all four ports occupied, this battery can still accommodate one more Qi-enabled device thanks to its built-in 10W wireless charging dock.

With the current offer, the ToughJuice Pro 30,000mAh Power Bank is on sale now for just $74.99.