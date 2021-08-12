Idris Elba will be voicing Knuckles the Echidna in the new Sonic movie, and people are getting hot and bothered

Mr. Elba has, for a while now, been lusted after, fawned over, and otherwise admired. Now, it's time for him to make us feel sexually confused about a bright red echidna.

This movie is really about to have me sexually attracted to an echidna's voice https://t.co/TI0pmyBF0y — Jeff Brutlag 🏳️‍🌈 (@jeffbrutlag) August 10, 2021

Knuckles was introduced to the Sonic game series as a villain in the Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and became a playable character in Sonic & Knuckles. He has since become a much beloved character in the franchise, along with the game's protagonist, his sidekick Tails, Amy Rose, and Shadow the Hedgehog.

Unlike the first film's protagonist, however, Knuckles and his voice actor are getting a lot of… attention.

Should I play a villain in Sonic 2??? I know one way to make Idris Elba's knuckles disappear.. — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) August 11, 2021

Hate to be one of those "they ruined my childhood" wankers but I am not prepared for the amount of people who are soon going to want to fuck Knuckles pic.twitter.com/nsfVnX63gV — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 10, 2021

Ironically, according to Pink News, Sonic furry porn was used to troll Donald Trump's "social media" website, GETTR. Surely, with Idris Elba ready to voice everyone's favorite echidna, there will soon be more furry fuel to add to that furry fire.