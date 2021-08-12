Iggy Pop is now the pitchman for Unagi Scooters

My old friend David Hyman is the founder of Unagi, a high-end electric scooter company that's all about the intersection of fine design and urban mobility. David is also a deep music head with a crazy amount of charisma and connections so it makes sense that he managed to enlist a legend like Iggy Pop to be his pitchman. Watch the first spots above and below.

"I'd steal one. If I could."

"Iggy Pop Named Face of Unagi Electric Scooters: 'Maybe They Should Re-Name it Un-Iggy'" by Gil Kaufman (Billboard)