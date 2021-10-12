Jeopardy contestant's 38-game streak comes to an end

On Oct. 11, record-breaking Jeopardy contestant Matt Amodio lost after a 38-game victory spree. He lost to Jonathan Fisher, an actor from Coral Gables, Florida. The Yale computer science Ph.D. student takes home over 1.5 million dollars in winnings. Jonathan Fisher, an actor from Coral Gables, Florida.
Amodio made his first appearance on television quiz show, "Jeopardy!" on July 21. Since then, he's secured over $1.5 million in prize money and surpassed James Holzhauer's 32-game winning streak on the "Jeopardy!" Hall of Fame list for record number of consecutive games won. Amodio now sits behind Ken Jennings on that list, and places behind Jennings and Holzhauer on the show's list for highest winnings in regular season play and its all-time winnings list.Conneticut Post