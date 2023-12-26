Jeopardy host Ken Jennings says he had nothing to do with firing former co-host Mayim Bialik

Jeopardy co-host Mayim Bialik wrote last week that the show's producers "informed her that she will no longer host the 'syndicated version of Jeopardy!'" leading to much speculation about the circumstances of her departure. Ken Jennings, now the show's sole host, today made clear that he had no involvement in pushing her out.

"It took me off guard, because I loved working with my Mayim and I'm gonna miss her," Jennings said in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter published Monday. "I can't speak to her decision-making process or her opinions about it," he added.

Jennings and Bialik had co-hosted the show since 2021, following the 2020 death of longtime host Alex Trebek.

How grim that after all Bialik was reasonably criticized for, they canned her because she supported labor unions.