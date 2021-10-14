Get access to everything you need to create your own websites for only $60

Web development is the never-ending quest to create better, sleeker, and more useful websites to populate the ever-growing internet. We've come a long way from spinning low-resolution images and 8-bit soundtracks, but web development's continued demand showcases just how secure a career in this field can be. If you've wanted to become a web developer, are interested in creating a website of your own, or are just curious about how the sites you visit every day are made, there's a great eLearning bundle for you.

SitePoint Web Development Hub is now offering Premium Membership for all new subscribers, and you can sign up for 72% off the usual price! You'll have access to courses on the most popular computer languages for creating websites such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and Python. That's over 600 books, courses, and videos for only $59.99.

Founded by Mark Harbottle and Matt Mickiewicz in 1999, SitePoint is one of the best places for web developers in the world today. Created by and for web professionals, you won't just have access to SitePoint's vast library of technical knowledge, but also their outstanding community of industry veterans and coders. You'll grow by leaps and bounds with SitePoint's guided lessons, community feedback, and weekly updates on technological innovation. You'll never fall behind the times with SitePoint's curated news feed.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars on G2.com, SitePoint has been the premier choice for aspiring web professionals and the reviews prove it. One happy customer said: "The books that Sitepoint release are extremely well written and on topic. Online tutorials are great but sometimes nothing beats reading a book on the subject. You get to learn some of the theory as well as practical examples. Sitepoint covers a great range of web development topics."

A subscription to SitePoint will start you on your coding journey, and you'll be creating websites of your own in no time. Get the expertise and know-how of web professionals from around the world for only $59.99.