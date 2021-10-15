Black students suspended for protesting racist white students in Georgia

After white students at Coosa High School in Georgia waved a confederate flag and made racist remarks, Black students planned a protest in response. But for some reason (aka racism), the school suspended the Black protestors while the kids with the racist flag did not face repercussions.

To add salt to the open wound, a couple of white students helping the Black protestors did not get reprimanded, "even though they claimed to be as disruptive as the Black students," according to The Hill.

The school administration referred to the actions of the suspended students, and not the racist students, as "encouraging unrest."