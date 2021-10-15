Charge up your organization with this clever battery pack

Anyone who travels knows that multipurpose products are the way to go when you're trying to pack light. Who has room for tech, storage containers, and all their little knickknacks in one overnight bag? Something usually has to be left at home. But not with the Battpak Power Bank & Travel Safe, a backup battery with a storage compartment that's on sale for $89.99 right now.

And that's what the Battpak tries to do. This backup battery charger comes equipped with a strap to wear it and a solid polycarbonate case that makes it ideal for traveling, hiking, and days spent at fairs and festivals. But there's more to this battery than meets the eye.

Power banks are bulky enough already — you might as well get some use out of the size. That's the thought behind the Battpak power bank's secret compartment. Stash your cards, IDs, cash, and more in the 6-inch compartment. Thanks to the magnetized tray inside the compartment, things like earrings or keys stay in place, preventing rattling sounds. This provides an extra level of security when traveling and leaving baggage someplace unknown.

But don't let the secret compartment distract you from the fact that the Battpak is already good at what it does: being a backup battery. With a 10,000mAh battery and custom PCBA circuit board that permits universal charging, this battery pack is ready to bring you hours of backup charging.

In a mixed-OS relationship? Charge Lightning, USB-C, and Mini USB compatible phones all at once with the include three-headed cord. Use the same cable to charge up the Battpak through the USB-C input. Amazon users have benefitted from getting charged up with Battpak, rating it 4.6 out of 5 stars.

Make your next trip or outing a little more organized and charged up when you bring the Battpak with you. Not only do you have the backup power you need, but your most important items will be safely stored in the compartment. Save 9% today and get the Battpak for $89.99.