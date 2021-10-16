Catch amazing photos and videos from up high with over $175 off this drone

Drones are some of the coolest toys out there today. They let you capture breathtaking photos and videos while being useful for activities like making deliveries (though watch out for ornery locals!). If you want to get into flying drones, or just want to upgrade the one you have now, check out this Black GPS 4K Drone 106 Pro for $68.95. At 72% off, this drone can give you a birds-eye view and some of the best photos that you've ever seen.

This drone is perfect for photographers who want to get a new angle on events or sites. Get amazing high-definition photos with the dual 4K cameras. Plus, with a 3-axis mechanical gimbal and electronic image stabilization, your drone will never take blurry, out-of-focus shots. With the app included in your purchase, you'll be able to see the world through your drone, letting you take photos in real-time without struggling with figuring out if your positioning works. Just start up the app and control your drone right through your phone!

Controlling your drone is a breeze no matter which way you choose. You can use the remote control or fly your drone with the swipe of a finger on the phone app! Switch between flight mode and headless mode, which locks in the direction of the remote control. Activate flight hold to focus on the photos to keep your drone steady while you use the app to focus your photos. Plenty of options make this drone easy for even a beginner to pick up and learn. You can even have the drone return to you with one push of a button and let it home in on the controller, so you don't need to worry about getting it back safely.

Normally over $250, you can get the GPS 4K Drone 106 Pro on sale for only $68.95 — you'll be saving $175 with this outstanding deal!

Prices subject to change.