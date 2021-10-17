Get essential courses in computing, coding, business, finance, and life for $10 each

Whatever age we may be, we can always stand to learn something new, even if we're years removed from school. If you're looking to pick up some new skills, consider these 21 courses, which range from coding and IT to essential life skills. Plus, each of these courses goes for $10 a piece. That's a small investment in skills that you'll carry on for life!

Coding

From front end to back end, to databasing, debugging, and testing, full-stack development encompasses the complete creation of an app or website. This course will cover all aspects of the development cycle and teach you all the tools and techniques you need to become a Full Stack developer.

This class will help you uncover new skills through practice, instead of going over a boring class where you would not be grasping the concepts. Oracle Certified Java Expert Lawrence Decamora guides you throughout the whole course to teach the basics of Java so you can start writing your own Java program in no time.

This Java course is aimed at beginners and is designed to get students coding in Java as quickly and confidently as possible. There are practical, hands-on coding challenges in every lecture, so you can practice the code straight away and make sure you've mastered every line.

If you have no coding experience and want to begin coding in Python for the first time then this is the course for you. You'll learn the basic syntax of how the Python language works and how you can apply what you learn to mini-projects.

Bubble is a revolutionary visual programming platform that enables people with absolutely no technical background to build a complete web or mobile application without code. In this course, you'll learn to build several applications from scratch, again all without knowing a single programming language.

IT and Cloud Computing

Ethical hacking is a fast-growing industry and how many companies ensure they can protect themselves against real threats that may try to breach their securities. By the end of this course, you'll have in-demand ethical hacking skills and be fully prepared to get certified.

Maybe you've heard this buzzword, AWS, but don't know what it means or how it can take your business and network solutions to new heights. This course will give you the key concepts of AWS security measures as well as AWS Identity and Access.

Business

This course covers the most important concepts and processes of the Project Management best practices. First, an overview of definitions, key concepts, and the formal PMI process is provided, then the key elements of the initiation, planning, execution, monitoring and control, and closing stages are described.

Whether you are starting a new business or re-evaluating your current business circumstances, you may want or need a "business entity" that is separate from you in the eyes of the law. This course will help you gain a solid introduction to business entities and learn the nuances and differences among them.

In this online training course, you will learn about the leadership and management challenges faced by companies that can either make or break them. This course is great training for staff, especially as it allows discussion to boost key skills' involvement and retention.

Data Visualization is a powerful aspect of business analytics that helps to detect patterns, trends, and outliers in groups of data. In this course, you'll learn how to use the best data visualization software on the market, and enjoy real-time data analytics by directly connecting your data to Tableau from the data warehouse.

Advertising on Facebook is growing fast, but many businesses still do not have the right professionals to advertise for them. In this course, you will get real-life advertising strategies that work effectively for real clients by setting up real-world ads that will give you an idea of how to efficiently market your Facebook account.

In this course, you will learn everything you need to know about selling on Amazon from finding, sourcing, and selling your first product to scaling to 6 and 7 figures. It teaches you the step-by-step guide on how to succeed on Amazon and the fundamental frameworks that are also applicable across most eCommerce businesses.

Power Query acts as an ETL tool that can extract data across a wide variety of sources, transform it quickly and easily, and then load it directly into your table/data model. This course covers how to get the most out of Power Query by importing, organizing, and sorting through your data.

Finance

Python is one of the most useful tools that's at the forefront of the FinTech industry. At the end of this Python to Finance Course, you will be able to implement your machine learning models to make predictions on financial data.

Python is one of the best solutions to quantitatively analyze your finances by taking an overview of your timeline. This hands-on course helps both developers and quantitative analysts to get started with Python and guides you through the most important aspects of using Python for quantitative finance.

This course from award-winning MBA professor and former Goldman Sachs employee, Chris Haroun, will help you understand accounting, finance, financial modeling, and valuation. After this course, you'll possess the skills necessary to completely grasp your personal finances and be able to reach the goals you set for yourself.

Essential Life Skills

Have you ever wanted to command an audience or demand the attention of a large group when giving a presentation? In this comprehensive course, you'll learn how to give great speeches for business and personal presentations through exercises, examples, and templates.

This course covers the most essential topics that will touch every Math and Science student at some point in their education. Discrete Mathematics gives students the ability to understand Math language in the areas of sets, logic, number theory, proofs, functions, relations, graph theory, statistics, and combinatorics.

Whether you need to train your new puppy or you own an older dog with problem behaviors, then this video course, filmed with real dogs, is for you. Certified professional dog trainer Ian Stone will guide you step-by-step through fundamental concepts, basic training commands, behavior problems, as well as some games and tricks.

If you are interested in generating wealth and passive income from cryptocurrency, then this course explores some of the most popular methods that you can use to start earning passive income from it. You'll do some basic exploration of what staking, lending, copy trading, ICOs, yield farming, and DeFi projects are and how you can get access to them.

