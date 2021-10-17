Save big on this good-as-new 8th generation iPad

From tasks as simple as checking the weather to scrolling through Facebook with your morning coffee, iPads have become an integral part of our day-to-day. While you can do a lot of your phones these days, there's just something to be said about having a larger, portable screen in your hands, making you more mobile than ever.

Whether you've never actually had an iPad before or could use an upgrade, the eighth generation 10.2-inch Apple iPad is a great option. But instead of paying full price, opt for this perfectly refurbished 2020 model that's in mint condition for a fraction of the price. Sounds like a pretty sweet deal, doesn't it?

Just as all iPads are designed to do, this model lets you get through your daily tasks without even thinking about a thing. That's because it's equipped with a handful of helpful features to help you stay productive, ranging from its A12 Bionic Chip that gives you snappy performance to its built-in OS 14, designed specifically for iPad functionality.

In addition to its efficiency, this eighth-generation iPad also boasts the features you'd hope for in an Apple product, including an 8MP back camera and 1.2MP front camera, ideal for taking high-quality photos and using making crystal-clear FaceTime calls. The device also gives you 32GB of storage for your downloading and saving pleasure, along with 10 hours of battery life, allowing you to browse, scroll, and stream to your heart's content.

If you've never bought a refurbished Apple device before, there's nothing to stress about. This iPad received a grade-A refurbished rating, so you can expect very little to no signs of wear on its exterior. And after a series of rigorous testing, the device has been deemed fully functioning and in near-mint condition. Honestly, the only real thing that separates it from a brand new one is its price tag.

Get the Apple iPad 10.2" 8th Gen 32GB in space gray (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only) for $30 off, making it just $399.

Prices subject to change.