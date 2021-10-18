A woman won a $1m literary prize. Three men turned up to collect the check.

Three men were "lured out of anonymity" to collect a $1m prize won by the latest ultraviolent thriller by "Carmen Mola", thereby revealing her as the writing team's pseudonym.

Their lead character in the Carmen Mola novels is detective Elena Blanco, a "peculiar and solitary woman, who loves grappa, karaoke, classic cars and sex in SUVs", according to publisher Penguin Random House. The men, all in their 40s and 50s, denied choosing a female pseudonym to help sell the books. … "It hasn't escaped anyone's notice that the idea of a university professor and mother of three, who taught algebra classes in the morning then wrote ultra-violent, macabre novels in scraps of free time in the afternoon, made for a great marketing operation," Spanish paper El Mundo noted in an interview with the authors.

They even kept up the pretense through years of interviews and used a model to pose as the nonexistent author for marketing efforts.

Mola and her books received literary recognition after being presented as "feminist", lending the reveal an inevitable air of reaction to that, a smirking rug-pull beyond the literary tradition of cross-gender pen names. As usual, anger flows toward the women complaining, not the men laughing.