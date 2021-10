Connor Gottfried made a 3-foot wide playable replica of Nintendo's classic Game and Watch version of Legend of Zelda—complete with a normal-size controller to play it with.

18 inches tall and 5 inches deep, the wallmounted installation is made with seven layers of corrugated plastic, a 21" LCD panel, a Raspberry Pi 4B, and a whole lot of hot glue.



The installation was created for a University of Calgary radio station fundraiser; if you want it, it's up for auction there. [h/t Kristjan]