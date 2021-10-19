NHL player suspended for 21 games after trying to submit a fake Covid vaccination card

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane is out for 21 games after turning in a fake Covid vaccination card to his team and the National Hockey League. Officials were not fooled; Kane is apologetic.

"I would like to apologize to my teammates, the San Jose Sharks organization, and all Sharks fans for violating the NHL COVID protocols," said Kane in a statement released by the NHLPA. "I made a mistake, one I sincerely regret and take responsibility for. During my suspension, I will continue to participate in counseling to help me make better decisions in the future. When my suspension is over, I plan to return to the ice with great effort, determination, and love for the game of hockey."

The NHL was also investigating allegations of domestic assault made by his estranged wife, Anna Kane.