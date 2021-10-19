Queen Elizabeth turns down a magazine's "Oldie of the Year" award with cheeky words of wisdom

When British magazine The Oldie wanted to bestow 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth II – Britain's oldest, "longest-reigning monarch" – with the annual title of "Oldie of the Year," she said thanks but nope.

The Queen, who keeps a busy schedule, just doesn't think she is "worthy" of the honor, as she wonderfully put it (through one of her secretaries) in a letter sent to the magazine:

"Her Majesty believes you are as old as you feel, as such The Queen does not believe she meets the relevant criteria to be able to accept, and hopes you will find a more worthy recipient."

Yes, age is just a number, in the eyes of Her Majesty.

Elderly folks who did feel worthy enough include the Queen's husband (who died in April) Prince Phillips, who took the award in 2011 at 90. Others include Prime Minister John Major, actor Olivia de Havilland, and artist David Hockney, according to AP. After being turned down by the Queen, the award went to 90-year-old actress Leslie Caron.