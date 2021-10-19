Take 70% off this 8K drone and elevate your photos and videos to pro status

It seems like everyone and their brother is a photographer or videographer these days. After all, our smartphones have high-quality cameras that allow us to snap publish-worthy shots and videos in a matter of seconds. However, if you're looking to take a modest hobby and turn it into something truly professional, you should get your hands on a drone.

The KAI ONE Pro 8K HD Drone is about to be your best friend when it comes to your photography and videography needs. The crown jewel on this quadcopter is its 8K camera, which will allow you to capture a wide range of ultra-definition shots that you simply can't take on foot. The best part is, you can view everything you're shooting in real-time using your smartphone, as well to remotely control the copter. This is made possible with KAI ONE's built-in Wi-Fi functionality that pairs directly to your phone via its companion app.

While in flight, this drone will be a dream to control. It has an altitude hold mode that stabilizes its flight pattern, as well as a 3-axis gyroscope that allows the camera to remain still so you don't pick up any shaky shots. It also features four channels of control so it can operate forwards, backward, left, and right with ease. Additionally, after a long day of shooting, the last thing you want to do is steer your drone back manually. The KAI ONE features a One-Click Return so it easily flies back to you on its own using its built-in GPS.

If you want to elevate your photography or videography game, it's definitely time to buy into the drone hype, and this is a perfect model to jump in with. Right now, you can pick up the KAI ONE Pro 8K HD Drone for only $299.95, or 70% off the original price.