Dangerous vintage playgrounds

Kids Playgrounds From Early 20th Century is a slideshow of vintage playground photos. It would be impossible for any of this playground equipment to exist today, with our modern safety requirements. Some of the equipment looks like something you'd see in the circus, such as super tall ladders that lead up to a thin bar which kids are sitting on (1:48). At this point in the video, you can even see a kid falling from one of the ladders (circled in red). Hopefully they weren't injured.