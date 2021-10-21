Celebrate today's opening of Dune in the U.S. (and the reported greenlighting of Dune part 2) by marveling at the Danish word for "Dune"

Denis Villeneuve's Dune opens today after drawing in about $130m in Europe and at select theaters in the U.S.—an impressive haul for movie yet to go into general release in the U.S., Britain and China. But it'll need to more than double that to be considered a success, given the $170m production budget and the cost of two marketing campaigns incurred by a yearlong pandemic delay. (It'll also be on HBO Max at 6 p.m this evening, then on demand from tomorrow).

The new movie covers half the book: a recent interview with a studio executive heavily implied that part 2 has been greenlit on the strength of Dune's international numbers and HBO Max signups, and "reliable insiders" confirmed it to one news site.

To celebrate the arrival of this long-awaited film, here are some Dutch people relating the novel's unfortunate title in their language.