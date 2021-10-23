'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' looks like a 2021 remix of 'A Knight's Tale'

I do not think I ever made it all the way through the always-on-cable A Knight's Tale but I understand that it is, or was, very popular. It starred a hunky Heath Ledger.

This trailer for King Arthur: Legend of the Sword demonstrates that not only will every generation have a rock and roll swords and sorcery movie, but this one gets Jude Law and gigantic battle elephants. Also, whom I assume is Merlin appears strangely straight out of the pages of GQ.

This trailer also suggests a very busy film.

I will likely forget that this movie is coming, rediscover it on some streaming service in a few years, and fall asleep. I will try to watch it, however, as I am hoping Jude Law rides a battle elephant in the final face down.