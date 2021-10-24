Read this powerful comic about witches and transphobia inspired by the Mountain Goats

Thom Dunn

"Heretic Pride" is the third track of the Mountain Goat's 2008 album of the same name — both of which allegedly take their name from the lyrics of the song "Black Deluge Night" by Norwegian black metal band Aura Noir:

Soaring demons now swarm the skies
In awe and heretic pride

The song itself describes a scene that sounds a helluva lot like a witch burning, which creates a powerful juxtaposition with its refrain:

And I feel so proud to be alive
And I feel so proud when the reckoning arrives

Inspired by this triumphant anthem, comic artist/writer Leslie took the lyrics from the song and used them as the script to a short comic book about a crowd who tries to burn a transgender witch to death … only to find her literally transformed in the fire. In my most humble opinion: it's pretty effing powerful.

Images used here with permission, and a quick heads-up: maybe a bit NSFW, and also content warning for depictions of violence against queer people.