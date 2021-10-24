These vacuums and mops will have your floors shining like the day they were installed

Cleaning isn't fun. Sure, some people say it's therapeutic, but in a perfect world where everything is clean all the time, and we're willing to bet no one would lift a finger to make sure things are spotless in during "me time".
Sadly, we live the real world, and that world has homes that need cleaning. We may as well make cleaning them as hassle-free as possible. Here are 20 options for mops, vacuums, robot vacuums, and cordless sweepers that'll make life a bit easier — and cleaning as "fun" as it can be.
MOPS
Costway Electric Wireless Mop Spin Mop Spray Mop Sweeper Adjustable Handle Waxing – White – $139.99; originally $199
This cordless electric spin mop features a 440ml water tank that not only cleans but also waxes the floor. Additionally, its fast charging feature will have you revved up to go in no time with up to 40 minutes of cleaning power.
Electric Floor Mop – $82.95; originally $199
This mop features high-powered dual-spin motors that clean at 110RPM to tackle the nastiest dirt spots. Use it either wet or dry — you have options when it comes to cleaning your floors with this bad boy.
Elicto ES-500 Electric Corded Spin Mop & Polisher – $95.99 after code ELICTO20P; originally $119.99
If you're tired of wiping on your hands and knees, then ditch your tiring cleaning routine for the ES-500. Its 3-in-1 mechanism combines mopping, polishing, and scrubbing with superfine microfiber pads that will lock in dust, dirt, dander, and even pet hair.
Elicto ES-530 Electronic Cordless Spin Mop & Polisher – $119.99 after code ELICTO20P; originally 149.99
Need a bit more mopping power? The ES-530 combines 3 different elements to make your floors spotless, by mopping, polishing, and scrubbing all at the same time. Fully wireless and with a 30-minute run-time, the ES-530 easily reaches and cleans all the otherwise inaccessible places in your kitchen, bathroom, or any other floor surface.
Nellie's WOW Mop – $180 after code WOWMOP; originally $200
The WOW Mop uses high-frequency pads that oscillate 1000 times per minute, removing dirt, grime, spills, spots, and so much more. Its electric design gives you the mobility you need when you really start getting into the tough to clean spaces, and it'll last for up to 55 minutes on a full charge.
VACUUM CLEANERS
Costway 110W Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Handheld Vacuum Multifunction with Four Heads – White – $129.99; originally $169
This machine may be small, but it packs plenty of punch. It delivers 35 minutes of runtime on a single charge, and can detach the stick for handheld operation when cleaning high messes.
Quantum X Water Filtration Vacuum – $350 after code CLEAN79; originally $399
This filterless, upright water vacuum ditches traditional HEPA filters and uses water to capture dirt, debris, germs, and bacteria. Additionally, it uses Microsilver to sanitize and reduce things such as germs, bacteria, and viruses.
Shark DuoClean Slim Upright Vacuum with 6 Cleaning Tool Attachments (Certified Refurbished) – $114.99; originally $229
Engineered with DuoClean Technology, this Shark vacuum picks up both fine and large debris, leaving no bits in its wake. It'll also slip into hard-to-reach spaces like underneath your home appliances to grab stubborn, stuck-on dust and pet dander.
Shark Navigator Swivel Pro Lift Away Upright Vacuum with Self-Cleaning Brushroll (Certified Refurbished) – $179; originally $259
The Shark Navigator combines powerful suction, Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology with a HEPA filter, and a self-cleaning brush roll that eliminates hair wrap as you clean. This deal comes complete with accessories like a crevice tool to target tight spaces and a pet-multi tool for cleaning a variety of surfaces.
Sirena Vacuum Cleaner – $755 after code VACUUM134; originally $889
The Sirena is a bagless vacuum cleaner that uses water-based filtration to remove dust, pet hair, dirt, allergens, and bad odors. Use it on your carpets, hard floors, furniture, walls, ceilings, and even the air itself. You can bump up your cleaning power with an additional accessory and fragrance bundle for $773 using code SIRENA125 (reg. $898).
ROBOT VACUUMS
2-in-1 Hard Surface Floor Vacuum – $54.95; originally $99
Working exclusively on wood, ceramic tile, or marble floors, this vacuum will get the job done when it comes to these surfaces. Its 1,800Pa suction brings you a clean and warm house that will keep small particles off of your hard floors.
Ecovacs DEEBOT600 DEEBOT 600 Robot Vacuum – $349.99; originally $379
The DEEBOT features a Wi-Fi connection that lets you control it with a downloadable companion app, which includes setting regular cleaning schedules. Perfect for hard floors and carpets, its Smart Motion technology follows a systematic cleaning path that allows for better efficiency, and with anti-collision and drop sensors, your vacuum and furniture are kept safe.
iRobot ROOMBAI715 Roomba i7 (7150) Wi-Fi-Connected Robot Vacuum – $699.99
The Roomba i7 is compatible with Google Assistant or Alexa, so just give it a quick shoutout in the event of a nasty spill. Its smart navigation maps specific objects in your home, guiding it to its target right when the mess happens.
iRobot ROOMBAI755 Roomba i7+ Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum – $899.99; originally $1099
The i7+ learns your home and navigates to where the messes are right when they happen so you can effortlessly keep your floors clean. Use your voice assistant to help it adapt to your home's cleaning patterns, or opt for personalized cleaning recommendations and seasonal suggestions for a spotless home year-round.
CORDLESS VACUUMS
Costway 16KPa Cordless Vacuum Cleaner 6-in-1 Handheld Stick Vacuum Rechargeable Battery – Grey +Pink – $169.99; originally $189
Stick vacuums are all the rage right now, and this option can easily remove pet hair, dust, and debris for a spotless home — no dirty-work necessary. Plus, its cyclonic vacuum technology and 3-layer HEPA filtration system filters out 99.99% of dust and expels fresh air for cleaner air at home.
ORFELD EV679 4-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum – $104.99; originally $139
Need an affordable vacuum for a tiny home? This Orfeld vacuum is tiny yet mighty, delivering 120W of suction, two speed modes, and 50 minutes for a thorough cleaning.
Orfeld H01 Cordless Stick Vacuum – $114.99; originally $159
The ORFELD H01 can cycle between cleaning modes depending on how bad your mess is. Use it to suction dust, hair, and other common household dirt with its 30 minutes of runtime.
ORFELD V20 6-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner – $107.99; originally $139
The V20 is up to the challenge no matter what you're sweeping, be it hard floors, tile floors, wooden floors, carpets, or rugs. It also contains a powerful, 4-stage HEPA filtration system that captures 99.97% of fine dust particles.
Ultra Quiet Stainless Home Wireless Electric Sweeper – $82.99; originally $120
We don't all have a home to ourselves — sometimes, we live in close proximity to annoyed neighbors in tightly packed apartment complexes. In those cases, this ultra-quiet electric sweeper comes in handy, featuring two brush heads that let you sweep or mop with ease.
Prices subject to change.