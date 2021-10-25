Advanced tie-dyeing: adding Sally from "Nightmare Before Christmas"

Somehow this past year, I fell down the rabbit hole of "tie-dye making videos." There are some really wildly technical ones out there, esp. by this guy, This one is a little different because its maker, Riahs Tie Dye, experimented with adding Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas before the unfurling the spiraled reveal.

This the 58th shirt in a series of spiral tie-dye t-shirt experiments to see what kinds of patterns we can create with actually making a specific design on the spiraled up shirt. They have been pretty unique and definitely interesting so far. So for this shirt I first demonstrate how to spiral and rubber band the t-shirt. Next I draw on the Sally design with a washable marker, and then paint over it with a paint brush and liquid procion dye. After the design is on the shirt, I then move on to applying the liquid procion dyes onto the front and back of the shirt. To finish up I let the shirt sit undisturbed for 24 hours, give it a good rinse, and then jump right into the reveal of our new tie-dye Sally (Nightmare Before Christmas) t-shirt.