Seat up to 12 while saving space with $699 off this transforming table

If you want to be a good host during the next get-together at your place, you need enough space to seat all your guests. Sure, a snazzy 10-foot table would do the trick, but that would be downright excessive when guests aren't around. Not to mention, it would take up way too much space.

That's why multi-functional, space-saving furniture is so popular these days — you get all the hosting space you need when the party's here, and you can minimize when it's just a party of one. But all that multi-functionality comes at top dollar, especially if you're hunting for furniture made of high-quality materials. Luckily, this multi-use dining set by Transformer Table can be had for $2,499.99, or $699 off.

This Transformer Table Dining Set was designed to fit in any living space while still providing surface area for large parties. It extends from a quaint 18 inches up to 10 feet, while the bench extends from 28 inches to 11 feet. Fully extended, this table can comfortably accommodate 12 people, and you wouldn't know it when it's in its base form. The set also includes a handy coffee table, which you can store extra table panels in when not in use. Alternatively, it can be set up as an extendable shelving unit. How's that for space savings?

The materials used are no joke, either. The beautiful Siberian birch finish brings the set a neutral-yet-chic, modern touch to any living and dining room. The reviews are in as well, with Transformer Table owners praising its design, construction, and functionality. One customer noted, "I love this multipurpose table, it's beautiful and very functional. There was no setup, it's ready to go right out of the box."

Entertain guests, save space, and save a bit of money with $699 off this Transformer Table Dining Set with a bench and a coffee table. Normally $3,199, you can grab it now for $2,499.