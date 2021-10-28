A neural net views "cursed images" and hilariously guesses what they are

I find such uncomplicated joy in watching incompetent bots try to be like people, so I've been loving the Twitter account @ResNeXtGuesser, created by user @MKRiscy. Though the Twitter account has existed since June 2021, the tweets started exploding in popularity in the past month.

The Github code, available at this link, is written in Python and utilizes ResNeXt neural net. The program only gives 1000 categories of images, so sometimes the bot seems to get creative with its classifications. Check out popular recent posts below! For more of this sort of AI weirdness, check out the aptly-named aiweirdness.com, a blog Janelle Shane updates every few days.

Image prediction: measuring cup

Confidence: 41.2% pic.twitter.com/jGhvzz5yu8 — neural net guesses memes (@ResNeXtGuesser) October 9, 2021

Image prediction: sleeping bag

Confidence: 93.23% pic.twitter.com/hCWOXEQhkZ — neural net guesses memes (@ResNeXtGuesser) October 26, 2021

Image prediction: torch

Confidence: 3.76% pic.twitter.com/SjU2XPtJcW — neural net guesses memes (@ResNeXtGuesser) October 25, 2021

Image prediction: Granny Smith

Confidence: 22.59% pic.twitter.com/6mpWdSYMLV — neural net guesses memes (@ResNeXtGuesser) October 28, 2021

Image prediction: web site

Confidence: 99.66% pic.twitter.com/fqd8tXjnLf — neural net guesses memes (@ResNeXtGuesser) October 17, 2021